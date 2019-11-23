The North Harford High School FFA Chapter recently sent members to Indianapolis to vie for national honors in the area of nursery/landscape, competing against over 160 other FFA members from around the country. The team placed 23rd in the nation to earn a silver award. Pictured, from left, are advisor Erika Edwards, FFA team members Megan Thomas, Shanyn Wolfe, Nicole DeAtley and Kaylin Bordenski and representatives from Stihl, which sponsored Nursery Lanscape CDE.