Harford Young Marine Sarah Nevin named honor graduate at Advance Leadership School

Youth member of the Young Marines, YM/MSgt. Sarah Nevin, 17, was selected as the Honor Graduate of the Young Marines’ Advanced Leadership School held in August at Headquarters Young Marines in Dumfries, Virginia.
Nevin trained for a week to become a better leader alongside Young Marines from across the country. After physical and written tests, leadership classes, and close order drill, she was selected as the top Young Marine at the ALS.
“The Advanced Leadership School is the highest level of leadership training offered by the Young Marines,” said retired USMC Col. William P. Davis, national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “YM/MSgt Nevin will take her new leadership skills back to the Jarrettsville Young Marines, school, and her community.”
A national youth organization, the Young Marines is a leadership program for boys and girls age 8 through high school graduation. The program emphasizes the core values of teamwork, leadership, and discipline. It focuses on American history, physical fitness, public speaking, citizenship, community service, and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
Nevin is a member of the Jarrettsville Young Marines under the command of John Knopp. She is a senior at North Harford High School. Nevin joined the Young Marines in 2017, and she is in her third year in the program.
“I learned more about myself in one week than I had in my whole life,” Nevin said. “The four lenses class was so helpful in helping me discover more about myself and my leadership style. I never thought I would be able to get to ALS with as short of a time I had in the program, but I worked as hard as I could. I am so glad I made it because every second was worth it.”
After she completes high school, she plans to go to a private or public military academy, followed by medical school. She hopes to be a physician in the Army.
“The quality of the Advanced Leadership School was absolutely amazing,” she said. “The very competent staff, made up of the country’s top Young Marines, made the school so memorable. They brought a high level of discipline and normalcy. You could tell they were committed to helping the students succeed. I was initially worried about how the school would run with it being held at a hotel and with the COVID-19 restrictions, but within the first hours, the staff displayed a high level of safety measures, planning, and coordination.”