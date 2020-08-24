Liriodendron’s Music at the Mansion in Bel Air returns, with fall lineup that includes live and virtual concerts

The nonprofit Liriodendron Foundation is excited to announce its fall Music at the Mansion line-up featuring in-person and online concerts. The popular Sunday evening concert series was forced to go on hiatus due to the COVID-19 shutdown. However, the Liriodendron Foundation has reconfigured its schedule to have several shows this fall.
The music returned with an outdoor show on the grounds of the historic Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air on Aug. 23 with a sold out event featuring rock ‘n’ roll revivalist Josh Christina. The next live concert is Sept. 13, and will feature the modern Honky-Tonk sounds of Arty Hill and the Long Gone Daddys. Tickets are still available. Due to social distancing rules, seating is limited. The outdoor shows will feature refreshments for sale from Cowboy Eats food truck and Independent Brewing Company.
In addition to the live shows, the Liriodendron will be hosting several free virtual Sunday evening concerts — initially scheduled as ticketed, in-person shows, but moved online due to COVID-19. Featured acts include Nashville-based Americana duo Swearingen & Kelli on Sept. 27, veteran singer-songwriter Tret Fure on Oct. 11, and songwriter and storyteller Reggie Harris on Oct. 25. All virtual concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on Facebook and Zoom.
Additional online concerts may be scheduled for later in the year and in 2021.
Music at the Mansion is a monthly concert series put on at the historic Liriodendron Mansion, and supported in part by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board, by a grant from Harford County, and by Music Land. Additional support for livestreamed concerts is provided by the Dresher Foundation.
Information and tickets for the Sept. 13 show, and details on livestream links can be found at liriodendron.com.
The Liriodendron Foundation is a nonprofit organization which manages the historic Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air. Now acting as a cultural center, gallery, and events venue, the Liriodendron Mansion was built as a summer home for Dr. Howard Atwood Kelly — one of the founding physicians of Johns Hopkins Medical School and Hospital.