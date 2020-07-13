Music at the Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air returns July 17 with outdoor show featuring Danielia Cotton

After a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus shut-down, the nonprofit historic Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air is excited to announce the return to its popular Music at the Mansion series with an outdoor concert featuring New York-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Danielia Cotton on Friday, July 17, at 6 p.m.
Danielia Cotton is the daughter of jazz vocalist, Wenonah Brooks and the niece of jazz vocalists Jeannie Brooks and Carol Brooks-Meyners. She released her first full-length album, “Small White Town,” in 2005, and has followed that up with seven additional releases. Known for her strong songwriting, guitar playing and a voice often compared to the likes of Bonnie Raitt and Janis Joplin, Danielia has opened for such performers as Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks and Bon Jovi.
Danielia will bring her exciting sound, which draws from a variety of rock, jazz, soul and gospel influences, to Harford County. The concert will be held outdoors on the Liriodendron’s grounds, with plenty of room for social distancing. Visitors are asked to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs. Chairs will not be provided, so those with limited mobility are asked to contact the Liriodendron to make seating arrangements.
Music at the Mansion is a monthly concert series put on at the historic Liriodendron Mansion, and supported in part by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board, by a grant from Harford County, and by support from Music Land.
Grounds open at 5 p.m. Tickets $12 for adults. Children 12 and under admitted free. Limited seating available due to social distancing rules, so advance purchase recommended. The rain date is July 31.
Tickets are available online and by phone. Visit liriodendron.com or call 410-879-4424 to purchase. Tickets may be available at the door if not sold out.
Rock-n-roll revivalist Josh Christina will be playing an outdoor Music at the Mansion concert on Sunday, Aug. 23.