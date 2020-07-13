Music at the Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air returns July 17 with outdoor show featuring Danielia Cotton

Danielia Cotton is the daughter of jazz vocalist, Wenonah Brooks and the niece of jazz vocalists Jeannie Brooks and Carol Brooks-Meyners. She released her first full-length album, “Small White Town,” in 2005, and has followed that up with seven additional releases. Known for her strong songwriting, guitar playing and a voice often compared to the likes of Bonnie Raitt and Janis Joplin, Danielia has opened for such performers as Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks and Bon Jovi.