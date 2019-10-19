The historic Liriodendron Mansion is continuing its popular Music at the Mansion series in November featuring Tom Prasada-Rao.
Prasada-Rao will perform Sunday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. Called a “virtual world music ensemble rolled into one guy” and “the most compelling presence to emerge in the singer-songwriter genre ... in a long time," Tom is a masterful musician and extraordinary songwriter, according to a news release announcing the concert. His music combines folk with an R&B flavor — melodic, ambitious and reverent.
Born in Ethiopia of Indian parents and raised in Washington, D.C., Prasada-Rao is an award-winning performer, teacher, producer and a distinctive voice.
The Liriodendron Mansion is located at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air. All Music at the Mansion concerts start at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30.
Tickets are available for purchase online, by phone, or at the door on the day of the performance. The cost is $15 for adults, $7 ages 6 to 12, and free for children younger than 6. Refreshments are available for a donation. For tickets, visit http://liriodendron.com/calendar/ or call 410-879-4424.
Contact the non-profit Liriodendron Foundation at info@liriodendron.com or 410-879-4424 for additional information.
Music at the Mansion is supported in part by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board, by a grant from Harford County, and by Music Land.