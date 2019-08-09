MPT 50th anniversary traveling exhibit visits Bel Air Library through Aug. 29

In addition to the traveling exhibit, MPT’s 50th anniversary commemorations include the two-hour documentary Made Possible By Viewers Like You: 50 Years of Maryland Public Television — premiering on MPT-HD on Monday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. — and an 82-page history book “Made Possible By Viewers Like You: The History of Maryland Public Television, 1969-2019.” The history book is available for sale at the MPT Online Store: https://bit.ly/339fyai.