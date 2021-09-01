Harford library sponsors author tour, hosting group discussions for 2021 One Maryland One Book

Harford County Public Library is sponsoring the 2021 One Maryland One Book author tour and will host several group discussions in September and October. The 2021 One Maryland One Book is Ross Gay’s “The Book of Delights: Essays.”
Gay’s book is a collection of lyrical essays. He wrote one essay per day over a tumultuous year and took the time to find “delights” in his everyday life. The essays range in topic from the beauties in nature to what it is to be a Black man in America.
Free copies of the book are available at all Harford County Public Library locations, while supplies last.
“Each year thousands of Marylanders come together to read the One Maryland One Book. It is a wonderful way to share a great work of literature,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, in a statement. “This year we are pleased to offer many opportunities for the community to discuss the book, from virtual to in person to gatherings just for seniors. Harford County Public Library is once again proud to sponsor the 2021 One Maryland One Book author tour.”
A virtual group discussion will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In-person book group discussions take place Thursday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Fallston Library; Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Abingdon Library and at the Whiteford Library; Thursday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jarrettsville Library; Monday, Sept. 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Norrisville Library; Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the Aberdeen Library; and Thursday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library and at the Joppa Library.
Several book discussions for seniors will be held at senior centers across the county. They include the Highland Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m.; Edgewood Senior Center on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; McFaul Activity Center, Monday, Oct. 4, from 1 to 2 p.m.; Havre de Grace Activity Center on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m.; and Veronica “Roni” Chenowith Activity Center on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 3 p.m.
A Books on Tap discussion will be held Friday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Slate Farm Brewery in Whiteford.
To register for a book discussion and for more information, visit HCPLonline.org. One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Maryland State Library.