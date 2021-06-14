xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Live Music at the Mansion summer concert series returns Father’s Day weekend at the Liriodendron in Bel Air

By Aegis staff
The Aegis
Jun 14, 2021 5:00 AM

The grounds of the historic Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air will be filled with music again this summer as its Music at the Mansion Sunday evening concert series returns.

All shows will be outdoors with limited seating available. Refreshments from local food trucks and Independent Brewing Company will be for sale. All concerts are family-friendly.

The season opens with a Father’s Day show featuring No Boundaries, a local favorite, on Sunday, June 20, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Josh Christina will perform rock-n-roll on Sunday, July 11, and on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Benny Russell Quartet will play an evening of jazz.

The summer series will end with a concert by the Irish band Gaelic Mishap, performing Celtic rock on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free, but must be accompanied by an adult.

In addition to the live shows, online and in-person concerts may be scheduled for later in the year.

Music at the Mansion is a monthly concert series put on at the historic Liriodendron Mansion, and supported in part by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board, a grant from Harford County, and Music Land.

Information and tickets for all shows can be found at liriodendron.com

The Liriodendron Foundation is a nonprofit organization which manages the historic Liriodendron Mansion, a cultural center, gallery and events venue.

No Boundaries performs on Sunday, June 20, from 5 to 7 p.m.
No Boundaries performs on Sunday, June 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo / HANDOUT)
Gaelic Mishap will perform the final concert in Liriodendron Concert series.
Gaelic Mishap will perform the final concert in Liriodendron Concert series. (Courtesy photo / HANDOUT)
Benny Russell Quartet will play an evening of jazz in August.
Benny Russell Quartet will play an evening of jazz in August. (Courtesy photo / HANDOUT)
Josh Christina is to perform as part of the Liriodendron Concert series on July 11.
Josh Christina is to perform as part of the Liriodendron Concert series on July 11. (Courtesy photo / HANDOUT)

