Churchville Lions Club to host Mother’s Day flower sale May 7-9

The Churchville Lions Club recently announced their annual Mother’s Day Flower Sale will take place the weekend of May 7 through May 9 at the former Crown gas station on the corner of Routes 22 and 136 in Churchville.
Flowers will be for sale from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9. The flowers are locally grown from Berg’s Farm. Hanging baskets, planters and potted flowers will be available — no cut flowers or bouquets.
All sales benefit the Lions Club and its community programs.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest volunteer service organization. The Churchville Lions Club serves the Churchville area of Harford County and nearby communities by providing sight and hearing tests, as well as glasses and hearing aids, support to local food pantries and the Maryland Food Bank, adopting a local roadway for litter pick-up, support to the Churchville Elementary School, and recently donation of a bench to the Churchville Recreation Center.
For more information about the club, visit their Facebook page “Churchville Lions Club of Maryland.” The club also has a medical loan closet for those in need (contact via Facebook messenger).