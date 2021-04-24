Churchville Lions Club to host Mother’s Day flower sale May 7-9

Flowers will be for sale from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9. The flowers are locally grown from Berg’s Farm. Hanging baskets, planters and potted flowers will be available — no cut flowers or bouquets.