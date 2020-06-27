Bel Air Lions Foundation awards $10,000 in scholarships

The Bel Air Lions Foundation recently presented Community Service Scholarships to 10 local high school students.
The high school scholarship recipients were: Alena Krantz and Alex Vlangas from Bel Air High School; Camden Doherty from C. Milton Wright High School; Taylor Reider, Brennen Schneider, Haleigh Harner and Mackenzie Bianchi from Harford Technical High School; and Kelsey Richter, Kathleen Keech and Nikki Holmes from Patterson Mill High School. Each recipient received a $1,000 scholarship.
“The scholarship recognizes outstanding achievements and dedication to community service,” said Natalie Shaw, chair of the Scholarship Committee of the Bel Air Lions Foundation, Inc. “All of the recipients actively demonstrated community service throughout their high school years and a commitment to continuing community service projects after high school.”
The Bel Air Lions Foundation is the scholarship arm of the Lions Club of Bel Air. The Foundation raises money from community projects designed to support these service scholarships. Each fall the Foundation sponsors the annual Conrad DePinto Golf Tournament. The funds raised from the golf tournament are used exclusively for these scholarships.
The Lions of Bel Air have over 40 members who serve the greater Bel Air area through sight and hearing conservation programs including youth sight screening; support to many youth activities including Child Safety Day, Scouting, Explorers, Shamrock Park Playground improvement, Bel Air High School sports and drama activities, and Harford County Teen Court; assisting youth to attend diabetes camps; medical equipment lending closet; and Rockfield Manor garden sponsorship.
For more information or to get involved with the Lions of Bel Air, contact the Club at 410-879-2914 or visit www.belairlions.org or Facebook @BelAirLions