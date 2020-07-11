Bel Air Lions Club announces officers for 2020-2021

The Bel Air Lions began their 77th year of service to Bel Air in 2020, and recently, installed new officers for the 2020-2021 service year at ceremonies at the Rockfield Manor. Ken Spoerl was installed as the new club President, known as “King Lion.”
“I am honored to lead the Lions this year with many new members and opportunities to increase how we serve Bel Air,” Spoerl said.
The Lions of Bel Air serve the greater Bel Air area by engaging the community to serve through many programs including sight and hearing; youth; diabetes; community; and environment. Sight conservation programs include youth sight screening; support to many youth activities including Bel Air Child Safety Day, assisting youth to attend Diabetes camps; medical equipment lending closet; and Shamrock Park; Bear Legacy Nature Trail and Rockfield Manor garden sponsorship.
For more information or to get involved with the Lions of Bel Air, visit https://belairlions.org.