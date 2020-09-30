Harford library to virtually host Jennifer S. Kelly, author of ‘Sir Barton and the Marking of the Triple Crown’ Oct. 13

“Harford County is known as horse country, with so many beautiful horse farms throughout the county,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are so pleased to have Jennifer Kelly share the fascinating story of Sir Barton, the first Triple Crown winner. It promises to be a wonderful event full of the rich history of the horse industry. We also invite our customers to check out our other offerings in celebration of Maryland Horse Month — virtual story times, Take and Make projects and Book Bundles.”