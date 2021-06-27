Harford County Public Library Foundation President Carolyn Lambdin receives Maryland Library Association’s 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award

Lambdin’s commitment to Harford County Public Library goes beyond her service on the foundation board. She is a longtime member of the Bel Air Friends of the Library and supports the group’s annual book sale, which stretches over three days and requires more than a week’s worth of time to set up. The funds raised help provide special programming for the Bel Air Library and systemwide initiatives. She has also forged several partnerships with other organizations to raise more than $80,000 for the library.