13th annual Garden Festival at Ladew Topiary Gardens is scheduled for May 1

The Garden Festival at Ladew Topiary Gardens, now in its 13th year, has become the most anticipated specialty plant, garden ornaments and antiques sale in the region, featuring an exclusive collection of vendors from across the eastern seaboard, according to a news release from the gardens.
Ladew is located on Jarrettsville Pike (Route 146) in Monkton.
More than 30 vendors will be offering hard to find perennials, specialty annuals, unique small trees, unusual exotics, container specialties decorative furniture, urns, statuary, and architectural treasures. Garden Festival will be held on Saturday, May 1, with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Garden Festival, Ladew’s biggest event of the year, raises funds used for the preservation of the 22-acre topiary gardens, historic Manor House, the native Butterfly House, the Children’s Environmental Education Program that serves nearly 4,000 children each year, and the array of over 130 events and educational programs offered to the community.
Advance ticket purchase is required for Garden Festival. Tiered timed ticket pricing allows for early bird and safe social distance shopping: 8 to 9:45 a.m. ($50), 10 to 11:45 a.m. ($30), noon to 1:45 p.m. ($20), 2 to 3:45 p.m. ($10).
There is also an exclusive VIP Friends of the Festival preview shopping event on Friday, April 30 from 3 to 7 p.m.
For more information and for a complete list of Garden Festival vendors, or to purchase tickets for Garden Festival and the VIP Friends of the Festival preview, visit www.LadewGardens.com or call the office at 410-557-9570.