Urban-jazz artist Kayla Water is set to perform at the Breast-iful Cancer Awareness Event on Saturday at the Kaufman Cancer Center, on the campus of the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.
Waters, an award-winning musician, songwriter and producer, is touring in support of her sophomore album, “Coevolve,” which spawned her second consecutive Billboard No. 1 single, “Zephyr.”
She describes “Coevolve” as a collection of “rich polyphonic textures, unique sounds, tones, impromptu melodic, harmonic and rhythmic nuances that justly epitomize the aeolian cycle of God, music and natural life.”
“Waters deploys alluring melodies and enveloping grooves while presenting scholarly, divine concepts that stimulate contemplation. Her earthy and organic aural palette incorporates soulful R&B, improvised modern jazz, freeform indie sensibilities and celestial inspirational music that touches hearts, minds and souls,” according to a news release announcing the Bel Air performance.
“Coevolve” follows Waters’ 2017 debut disc, “Apogee,” which featured the Billboard No. 1 single, “I Am." Both the breakthrough single and album ended the year on Billboard’s yearend charts.
The Black Women in Jazz and the Arts Foundation honored Waters with their Rising Star in Jazz award and the Washington, D.C.-based artist was named Best Jazz Artist at the Wammies.
Waters has performed at major festivals, theaters and clubs around the globe with the upcoming tour stop part of a busy concert itinerary. Learn more about Waters at www.iamkaylawaters.com.