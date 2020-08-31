Friends of Jerusalem Mill donates $500 each to Joppa-Magnolia, Kingsville fire companies after First Responder Day canceled

The global pandemic of COVID-19 has resulted in the postponement of the fifth annual First Responder’s Day organized by the Friends of Jerusalem Mill Inc., but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm and gratitude of its members and volunteers for our first responders.
Last month, Diane and Hugh Pry, Harry Sanders and Rick Decker of the Friends organization presented both William Vanarsdale Jr., chief of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and Bob Chaney, president of the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company, with a donation of $500 each to demonstrate their appreciation of their tireless efforts to serve and protect the surrounding communities.
The Friends of Jerusalem Mill, an all-volunteer, nonprofit public charity, preserves and maintains the historic Jerusalem Mill Village in Kingsville, and the 25 surrounding acres that includes hiking trails and picnic areas. The entire village is on the National Register of Historic Places, including the adjacent Jericho Covered Bridge, the only remaining covered bridge in Harford or Baltimore counties.
Within the village, the Friends of Jerusalem Mill also conducts a free living-history program and hosts outdoor concerts by the falls, jousting tournaments, vintage baseball games and many special events. The organization relies on donations, memberships and business sponsorships to help continue its mission to preserve the village and maintain the grounds for the public’s enjoyment. For more information, visit the web site www.jerusalemmill.org
The pandemic will continue to impact the programs hosted by the Friends of Jerusalem Mill at least through September. The organization takes seriously its responsibility to do its part to reduce the spread of the virus. They have taken an aggressive approach by closing all buildings to the public, and by cancelling the majority of events until they can safely begin to gradually reopen. The village grounds and local trails will remain open from sunrise to sunset. They strongly encourage the use of face masks while in the village, and the use of hand sanitizer before and after touching surfaces.
“We’re all in this fight together, and together we’ll overcome this difficult challenge,” Rick Decker, President of the Friends of Jerusalem Mill, stated. “On behalf of all of the officers, board members and members of the Friends of Jerusalem Mill, I want to wish you and your family good health … . We look forward to seeing you in the village when this is all over. Stay safe and stay healthy!”