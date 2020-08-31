Friends of Jerusalem Mill donates $500 each to Joppa-Magnolia, Kingsville fire companies after First Responder Day canceled

The pandemic will continue to impact the programs hosted by the Friends of Jerusalem Mill at least through September. The organization takes seriously its responsibility to do its part to reduce the spread of the virus. They have taken an aggressive approach by closing all buildings to the public, and by cancelling the majority of events until they can safely begin to gradually reopen. The village grounds and local trails will remain open from sunrise to sunset. They strongly encourage the use of face masks while in the village, and the use of hand sanitizer before and after touching surfaces.