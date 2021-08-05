Havre de Grace Colored School Museum’s Arts, Wine & Jazz Festival is Saturday

Come jazz it up with The Havre de Grace Colored School Museum & Cultural Center, Inc. during its 4th Annual Arts, Wine & Jazz Festival on Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Susquehanna Lock House Museum.
This rain or shine event will feature breweries, wineries and distilleries from the surrounding area. The festival will also feature live music by Chandra and the Ryze Band, Straight Up Jazz Band, Saxl Rose, artisans and food vendors celebrating all things Maryland.
“We are thrilled to host this fundraiser for the fourth year,” said Patricia Cole, HCSMCC president. “This is a fun event with the goal of raising resources and awareness to restore and preserve the historic Havre de Grace Colored School.”
Tickets to the festival are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate. General Admission tickets include a souvenir tasting wine glass and beer, wine and spirit samples from Misfit Winery, Olney Winery, ShoeCrazy, Twin Valley Distillers, Bullshine Distillery, Jamaica’s Finest by East Road Beverages, Hopkins Farm Brewery and more. Wine glasses and bottles are available for purchase to consume and take home. Designated driver tickets are also available for $15 online or at the gate.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://arts-wine-jazz.eventbrite.com/. Email hdgcoloredschool@gmail.com for event or vendor inquiries.
The festival benefits the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center, Inc., which is in the process of raising $1.5 million to preserve the 109-year-old Havre de Grace Colored School and transform the building into a state-of-the art museum and cultural center.
The Susquehanna Lock House Museum is located at 817 Conesteo St. in Havre de Grace.