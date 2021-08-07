Humane Society of Harford County’s 7th annual Putts Fore Paws Golf Tournament is Sept. 2

Join the Humane Society of Harford County’s 7th annual “Putts Fore Paws” golf tournament on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Bulle Rock Golf Course in Havre de Grace.
A shotgun start at 9 a.m. kicks off the event to raise funds for the care and comfort of about 3,000 animals each year. Putts Fore Paws is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
Golfers that land a hole-in-one could win $10,000 in cash, a Scotty Cameron Special Select Putter, a YETI Tundra 75 Hard Cooler, or an 128GB Apple iPad.
The Humane Society is also bringing back its popular Fast Pass to eliminate long lines at check-in. For $275 per golfer (or $1,100 for a foursome with four passes), the Fast Pass includes everything you need for the day: one golfer registration, which includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, a buffet dinner, happy hour, two roaming beverage carts featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka, a gift bag filled to the brim, a Putts Fore Paws 2021 T-shirt in your requested size, a commemorative digital photo of your foursome, prizes for the top three foursomes, entry into all of our on-course contests, 40 raffle tickets, entry to win a deluxe raffle prize package (valued at over $1,000), entry to shoot your ball using an air cannon, and more.
There will also be special appearances by several adoptable animals that will be mixing and mingling and cheering the players on with wags and purrs, according to a news release.
Not a golfer? Or perhaps interested in networking opportunities? Relax with friends during the Yappy Hour happy hour featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka, purchase last-minute tickets for the 50/50 and mega-raffle, and enjoy a Tuscan buffet including chicken parmesan, penne pasta with Alfredo or marinara, meatballs, and more. During the awards dinner the top three foursomes and raffle winners will be announced.
For more information about Putts Fore Paws or to register or sponsor, please visit www.harfordshelter.org/puttsforepaws or contact Jen Swanson at 410-836-1090, x101 or jen@harfordshelter.org.