More than 100 paddlers take to the water in support of land preservation

More than 100 participants launched from Flying Point Park in Edgewood, most on kayaks but some on stand-up paddleboards on July 13 for the eighth annual Ben Boniface Kayak Poker Run to raise money for Harford Land Trust.
Paddlers, totaling 113, navigated to designated points along the three-mile Otter Point Creek route to collect five playing cards, with the best poker hands winning prizes at the end.
New this year was an optional two-mile extension of the route which allowed participants to earn a bonus card to attempt to improve their poker hands. The winner of the best hand was Anthony Glab with four kings; he won a kayak deck bag donated by Harford Land Trust Board Member H. Turney McKnight.
The main sponsor for the event again this year was the Ben Boniface Deer Creek Valley Memorial Fund, which works to promote the appreciation and active use of the great outdoors in Harford County.
Jones Junction provided event T-shirts for all registrants. Other sponsors and supporters included Klein’s ShopRite, the Office of County Executive Barry Glassman, Lassen, Marine & Webster Insurance, Foxborough Nursery, The Mill of Bel Air, O’Neill Enterprises, Mid-Atlantic Farm Credit, Harford County Parks & Recreation, Anita C. Leight Estuary Center and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
“It was a perfect morning on the water, and I spoke with many new folks who are interested in preserving Harford County’s rural and scenic beauty for future generations,” Harford Land Trust President Ben Lloyd said. “On behalf of our board of directors, I thank all of the participants, our many volunteers, our sponsors and especially Barb and Billy Boniface for making this event a success and for supporting land preservation.”
The Harford Land Trust, a nonprofit land preservation organization founded in 1991, works with landowners, private and public, to conserve land and protect its natural resources, scenic beauty, rural character and promote a healthy quality of life in Harford County.
The organization has directly preserved over 1,300 acres of farmland, forest, and watershed since its founding. Visit www.harfordlandtrust.org for more information, to donate, or to become a member.