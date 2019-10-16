Friday is the last day to drop off donated Halloween costumes for families in need who can’t afford the luxury of buying one.
Havre de Grace Housing Authority is collecting donations of dress-ups so every child in the community can participate in trick or treat. Donations of new and gently used costumes and accessories of all sizes will be accepted through today and shared with guests at the non-profit’s annual Trunk or Treat party on Saturday.
Once kids have selected their outfits from available items, they can parade around the neighborhood to receive candy and other handouts from the registered participants at their parked and decorated cars. The free event is open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on the grounds of the Housing Authority, with check-in at the management office, 101 Stansbury Court in Havre de Grace.
This is the third year that Havre de Grace Housing Authority has collected costumes and hosted the trunk or treat, and according to organizers, participation continues to grow with many local businesses, service organizations, churches and individuals already registered, including Havre de Grace Police Department, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority – Omicron Chi Zeta Chapter, Ninja Abingdon Martial Arts, Maryland Transportation Authority and Steps Recovery.
“This event is rewarding for everyone, from the residents and staff who look forward to showcasing the neighborhood; to those who get into the spirit of the holiday and go all-out to decorate their vehicles; to the businesses and churches that get to introduce area newcomers to their services; and of course for the children who enjoy it most of all," Nicki Biggs, the acting executive director of the Housing Authority said. "It’s also an easy way for others to give back and up-cycle still usable Halloween items, so it’s really a win-win-win all around. Our community is built on helping families in big and small ways whether they live here or not, and the trunk or treat is a perfect example of that. We are eager to welcome guests and glad to provide this free, safe and fun holiday activity to all.”
For additional information about the trunk or treat and to register as a participating car, visit www.hdgha.org/Trunk-or-Treat.