Jazz It Up with HdG Colored School Foundation’s 3rd annual Arts, Wine & Jazz Festival

Support the Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation at its 3rd annual Arts, Wine, & Jazz Festival on Aug. 3 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Susquehanna Lock House Museum, 817 Conesto St., Havre de Grace.
This 21 and older, rain or shine event will feature some of the best breweries, wineries and distilleries from the area. The festival will feature live music by Chandra and the Ryze Band and Straight Up Jazz Band, artisans and food vendors celebrating all things Maryland.
The festival benefits The Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation that is transitioning the former Colored School building into a museum and cultural center. Tickets are $35 advance and $40 at the gate.
General admission tickets includes a souvenir tasting wine glass, beer, wine and spirit samples from Mount Felix Vineyard and Winery, Far Eastern Shore Winery, Olney Winery, RavenBeer, Alecraft Brewery, Twin Valley Distillers, Bullshine Distillery, MISCellaneous Distillery, Blue Dyer Distilling Co. and more.
Wine (glasses and bottles) are available for purchase to consume and take home.
Designated drivers tickets are $15 and only available at the gate. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.arts-wine-jazzfest.org/.
For event questions, email arts.wine.jazzfest@gmail.com.
For vendor inquiries, email info@clusterandvine.com.
In March 2018, the Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation acquired the former Havre de Grace Colored School. The 108-year-old school building served as the first public high school for African American children in Harford County. Fundraising efforts are underway to restore the former Havre de Grace Colored School and convert the building into a museum and cultural center. For more information on the Havre de Grace Colored School visit their website at www.hdgcoloredschool.net or call 443-939-0366.