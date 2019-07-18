Jazz It Up with HdG Colored School Foundation’s 3rd annual Arts, Wine & Jazz Festival

In March 2018, the Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation acquired the former Havre de Grace Colored School. The 108-year-old school building served as the first public high school for African American children in Harford County. Fundraising efforts are underway to restore the former Havre de Grace Colored School and convert the building into a museum and cultural center. For more information on the Havre de Grace Colored School visit their website at www.hdgcoloredschool.net or call 443-939-0366.