Havre de Grace Soroptimists award $24,000 in scholarships, community service awards

Twelve graduating seniors were presented a total of $24,000 in scholarships by Soroptimist International of Havre de Grace for outstanding academic achievements: three “Live Your Dream “ recipients; one “Violet Richardson” award recipient; one Lifetime Achievement award recipient; and four local community service organizations.
Academic scholarships totaling $18,000 were awarded to 12 young women graduating from high school who will be attending college for the first time in the fall, and one Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient who will be continuing her education. All demonstrate the attributes needed to truly become future leaders of tomorrow in their respective communities. They represent students from both Harford and Cecil county schools.
In addition, four recipients received awards totaling $5,000 for two special programs supported by Havre de Grace Soroptimist International.
“The Live Your Dream Award” is given to women, head of household, who are enrolled in continuing education programs to improve their lives and the lives of their families.
“The Violet Richardson Award” is a program that recognizes young women in high school, ages 14 to 17, engaged in volunteer activities that assist in making their community and the world a better place.
HdG Soroptimists also presented $1,000 in awards to local organizations, whose volunteer efforts and contributions provide needed services and support to community activities.
Dinner and award ceremonies were held in April and May at the Bayou Restaurant in Havre de Grace. Guests included the recipients, their families and friends, presenters for each award and members of Soroptimist.
The academic and scholarship recipients by award categories are: academic scholarships, Grace Buegel, North East; Riley Harris, North East; Courtney Schrader, Bohemia Manor; Samantha Fielder, North Harford; Madison Watson, Havre de Grace; Kayla Yates, Havre de Grace; Shawnee Mahan, Havre de Grace; Lifetime Achievement Award, Laneisha Brown, University of Baltimore; art scholarship, Autumn Lidke, Patterson Mill; Kay Mike Memorial Scholarship, Yisrael Austin, Havre de Grace; Elva Boyle Memorial Scholarship, Olivia Ogbonno, Harford Technical; Carolyn and Pete Zinner Scholarship, Callie Granger, Rising Sun; and Photography Scholarship, Ashley Penna, Joppatowne.
The “Live Your Dream” award recipients are: Vivian Aiken, Cecil Community College; Olympia Baryayewba, Morgan State; and Crystal Farrington, Harford Community.
The winner of the “Violet Richardson” award is Hailey Allen, John Carroll. Allen is active with the Maryland School for the Blind, which received a portion of her award.
Community presentations were made to Martha’s Meal; Grove Presbyterian Church; Grace Place, St. John’s Episcopal Church; Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission; and Hart to Heart Relay for Life Team, Aberdeen.
Soroptimist, which means “Best for Women,” is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and children in the local communities and throughout the world. The Havre de Grace Club, chartered in 1949, is still going strong to support local communities and service projects. An important part of our mission is providing educational opportunities to women and to assist them in their future endeavors.
Applications for the 2020 scholarship awards will be available in January through high school guidance offices. Applications for “Live Your Dream” and “Violet Richardson” will also be available in January at www.soroptimisthdg.org. Questions may be directed to SI of HdG, P.O. Box 848, Havre de Grace, MD 21078, or 410-939-9342.
Funds to support the scholarship program and other community service projects are provided by the annual Havre de Grace Juried Art Show. The 56th Annual Art Show will be held on Aug. 17 and 18 in Tydings Park. For more information contact www.hdgartshow.org or 410-939-9342.