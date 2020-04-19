Havre de Grace Elks Lodge keep veterans warm with ‘Quits of Honor’

Havre de Grace Elks Lodge 1564 recently honored area Veterans and Lodge Members Ross Allen and Francis “Corky” Barton with individual “Quilts of Honor," as part of the Elks mission to support our veterans.
Barton is a Korean War veteran and Allen a Vietnam War veteran.
The quilts were presented at dinners held at the lodge, on Route 40, in Havre de Grace.
The Quilts of Honor were handmade by “The Lodge Quilters” — Becky Adams, Patty Bromka and Donna Minton.
According to incoming Lodge ER John Adams, the Quilts “represent the ‘heartfelt thank you’ that we feel for our Vets as Elks members. When they take an afternoon nap, watch TV or when reading, we hope those quilts convey how we feel as Elks and how we feel as a nation.”
Established in 1868, the Order of Elks retains the same mission it adopted in 1917, at the height World War I, to provide aid and comfort to any veteran.
The Havre de Grace Elks Lodge was founded over 90 years ago, on July 11, 1929.