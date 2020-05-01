Havre de Grace’s latest public art installation? Bike racks

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization created to address the cultural and economic needs of Havre de Grace and the surrounding region, including oversight of the Cultural Center at the Opera House, Arts and Entertainment District, Arts by the Bay Gallery and the Havre de Grace Public Art Committee. The Havre de Grace Arts Collective, Inc. is funded in part through grants from the City of Havre de Grace, Maryland State Arts Council, Harford County Dept. of Community and Economic Development and the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board.