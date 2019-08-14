Something for everyone at Havre de Grace Art Show this weekend

Tydings Park in historic Havre de Grace has been the site of the art show since its inception by the late Dr. Gunter Hirsch in 1963. This admission free event overlooks the picturesque Susquehanna River and headwaters of the Chesapeake Bay. Soroptimist International of Havre de Grace holds this event annually and it is an all volunteer run fundraiser for local scholarships and community service projects.