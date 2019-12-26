Families looking for a way to celebrate the New Year without having to be up until midnight can celebrate at noon Dec. 31 at one of Harford County Public Library’s 2020 Noon Year’s Eve parties.
The family friendly, fun-filled celebrations include a countdown to noon in addition to activities that include winter-themed crafts, dance parties and more.
The parties will be held at the Aberdeen Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Abingdon Library from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Bel Air Library from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; Havre de Grace Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and at the Joppa Library, Norrisville Library and Whiteford Library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
“Our Noon Year’s Eve parties are so popular with children and their families,” Library CEO Mary Hastler said. “These celebrations are fun ways for families to celebrate together, with activities for children of all ages. We look forward to welcoming 2020 with our customers.”