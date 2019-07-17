Harford library adds 50 nature backpacks at all 11 branches

Harford County Public Library has added 50 nature backpacks to its collection - they are available at each library location for customers of all ages to explore the great outdoors.
Each backpack includes binoculars, a large compass, an animal scat and track scarf, seven nature identification guides, magnifying glass, observation container, flashlight, six activity cards, an outdoors journal to record observations and a grease pencil.
The nature backpacks include learning activities provided by the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, The Harford Bird Club and the Susquehannock Wildlife Society.
The Nature Backpacks may be checked out for 14 days.
“We are so excited to offer nature backpacks to our customers just as summer is beginning, and we hope the backpacks will encourage folks to explore the many beautiful areas in Harford County and beyond,” Library CEO Mary Hastler said. “The backpacks are fun, interactive opportunities for families to spend quality time together outdoors in meaningful and memorable ways.”
Diverse hiking experiences exist in Harford County! Whether exploring the Piedmont Plateau in the northern region or the tidal marshes in the southern region, the Nature Backpacks contain tools and activities that help engage your family with the great outdoors!
Being a naturalist
Good naturalists respect nature, according to the library website.
“We encourage the ethical observation of nature, plants and wildlife while hiking. Please avoid collecting or removing life from its natural habitat,” the library says. “Please observe rules posted at each local hiking location. The adage ‘take only pictures, leave only footprints’ is important to model to our families. Protect wildlife by observing only. Never feed wildlife and keep pets under control. Be wary of wildlife during sensitive times such as mating, nesting, and raising young.”
Explore these parks and nature centers: http://harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation
For more information about the nature backpacks, visit HCPLonline.org/naturebackpacks.php.
Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. This year, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.