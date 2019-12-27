America’s Small Business Development Centers Northern Region and Harford Community College are hosting Shark Tank 2020 on Jan. 30 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College.
Contestants need to arrive by 5:30 p.m.; the event kicks off with a networking happy hour at 6 p.m.
All aspiring entrepreneurs as well as established business owners are encouraged to pitch their business ideas to the “sharks.”
Entrants will use LivePlan software to prepare for this competition. Anyone interested in pitching should contact Armond Edmonds at aedmonds4@owlmail.harford.edu. The pitch page submission deadline is Jan. 3. More information is available at https://www.liveplan.com/blog/harford-county-shark-tank-2020/.
This is a business challenge like no other, where the audience determines the most appropriate prize package for the final five contestants based on the business pitch.
Join the fun and watch as hopeful entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to win valuable services in the areas of marketing, business consulting, legal, networking and co-working space. One winner will receive a cash prize.
The audience will decide which prize package is most valuable to the entrepreneur. Thanks to generous community partners, the five finalists will be awarded a prize package to move their business forward that includes a one-year membership to Harford County’s Ground Floor, a Harford County Chamber of Commerce membership and a Live Plan subscription.
The price to attend is $30 in advance or $40 at the door and includes the event and networking reception with food and beverage. Tickets for HCC students with valid College ID are $10 (event only). To purchase tickets, visit http://tickets.harford.edu.
Shark Tank 2020 is cosponsored by America’s SBDC MD Northern Region, Harford Community College and the Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development. Additional sponsors include The Ground Floor, Virtually Nat, Omnibiz, The Growth Coach, Ganvir Law, Harford County Chamber of Commerce and Palo Alto Software, maker of LivePlan.
America's SBDC is the association that represents America's nationwide network of Small Business Development Centers.
The inclement weather date is Feb. 13.