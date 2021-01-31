Harford Community College’s student publication Owl Magazine earns national recognition

Owl Magazine’s print publication won an honorable mention for Two-Year Feature Magazine of the Year. The “Destiny” issue included a variety of personal stories and community news related to the theme of destiny. The editor in chief for the “Destiny” issue was John Merkel and the art director was Caroline Cooney. Matt Tennyson acted as content advisor, while Julia Morris was the technical advisor for this issue. Claudia Brown acted as the chief advisor for the publication.