Three Harford Community College employees honored with NISOD awards

Three Harford Community College employees — Debbie Dorsey, Richard Smith and Caitlin White — have been named recipients of the 2020 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Awards.
NISOD has supported the pursuit of excellence in teaching and leadership at hundreds of member colleges for over 40 years.
Dorsey holds a Master of Science degree in Exercise Physiology from Louisiana State University, has completed post-graduate work in Public Health, is a Higher Ed QM Peer Reviewer, serves as Secretary for the Maryland Distance Learning Association, and is a graduate of the Maryland Online Leadership Institute. She enthusiastically supports the use of mobile technology in education and has earned recognition for her use of Open Education Resources and commitment to digital accessibility.
Smith is an Instructional Designer at Harford, a Board Member of the Maryland Distance Learning Association, and a graduate of the Maryland Online Leadership Institute. He was the lead developer of the interdisciplinary eLearning Design Institute that is composed of faculty who work with emerging technology and pedagogies to build a course in a team format. Richard holds a master’s degree from Fort Hays State University and is also an adjunct faculty member teaching economics and geography.
White is the Student Leadership and Orientation Specialist at Harford. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Science from Coastal Carolina University and a Master of Science in College Student Personnel Administration from the University of Central Missouri. Caitlin has worked in the Office of Student Life since 2016. Her responsibilities include creating leadership education programming, designing the orientation curriculum for new students, and heading the office’s Alternative Breaks program. Under Caitlin’s leadership, the Alternative Breaks program has grown from its inaugural trip with just a few students to include multiple trips per year. These experiences allow students to champion social justice and environmental issues such as urban poverty, refugee displacement, hurricane destruction, and marine conservation through direct service work in communities in need. In addition, Caitlin has served as a strategy co-chair for Harford Community College’s Strategic Plan Committee. She previously worked as a Community Director in Residence Life at University of Maryland, Baltimore County and as Assistant Director for Student Services in the Gemstone Program at the University of Maryland, College Park.