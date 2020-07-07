Harford Community College celebrates Early Learning Center preschool graduates

“I was so thankful that we were able to have a drive-thru graduation so that we could celebrate all the children’s accomplishments while at the ELC. Although it was different from past years, it was still so wonderful to see the families and the children smile as they came by to gather their goodies and their diplomas,” said ELC Manager Jen Eder. “I miss each of them so very much. We were hoping that the closure of the ELC was only going to be for a short period of time, but we made the best of the situation the last three months and were able to give them a wonderful celebration with all the teachers there to wish them the best on their special day.”