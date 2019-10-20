Developed three years ago by Harford County Government’s Watershed Protection and Restoration Office, this award-winning program encourages citizens of all ages to take selfies at various stream locations, write a brief comment about their experiences and enter to win T-shirts and other prizes. A free app allowed participants to easily upload photos, enter locations using GIS and submit their comments. Once again, the adventure included a cellphone game using the GPS known as “geocaching” for participants to find small trinkets and other hidden treasures.