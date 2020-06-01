Department of Public Works encourages residents to visit Harford County streams, take selfies, win prizes

Explore the natural beauty of Harford County streams this summer, take selfies at your favorite locations and win prizes in Harford Streams Summer Adventure, a program from the Harford County Department of Public Works’ Office of Watershed Protection and Restoration.
Harford Streams Summer Adventure raises awareness and support for protecting natural resources by encouraging residents to visit Harford’s scenic waterways. Harford County residents of all ages are welcome to join in the program, which began May 22 and runs through Sept. 7.
Participation is easy. Simply register and choose places to visit from the list of Harford stream locations, with the option of substituting up to five locations of your own. Use Harford Streams’ online app to send in selfies from seven different locations to earn a free Harford Streams Summer Adventure T-shirt. All participating furry friends will receive a bandana.
Visit 11 locations for a chance to win a guided pontoon boat ride on Otter Point Creek at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center; visit 15 spots for a chance at a canoe trip on Deer Creek at Eden Mill Nature Center.
“We treasure Harford County’s streams and we want to raise awareness about preserving them for future generations,” County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement. “I hope you’ll join me this summer in visiting and revisiting some of these special places in our own backyard.”
Visit the county website today to register for the program, view a complete list of Harford stream locations and start uploading selfies with a stream in the background to qualify for prizes at bit.ly/HSSummerAdventure.
Share your adventures on social media using the hashtag #HarfordStreams, and follow the fun on Facebook at Harford Streams and on Twitter @HarfordCountyMD.