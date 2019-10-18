As the group’s founder and president, Hansen, and those she has recruited to the program, have spent over 14 years creating works of art that offer comfort and support to those who protect our lives and freedoms, according to a news release announcing the award winners. Quilts have been presented to soldiers recovering at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, The Washington D.C. Tuskegee 2nd Marine Division survivors, combat veterans assigned to Warrior Transition Battalion in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and veterans admitted to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.