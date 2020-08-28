Harford teen Kylan Keehan named Miss Maryland Agriculture 2020 at first virtual state fair

“I am honored to have been named 2020 Miss Maryland Agriculture. I was once one of the consumers who didn’t understand agriculture. But, I have grown to appreciate agriculture and its importance through my involvement with 4-H, the Maryland Farm Bureau, and with the help of the many dedicated farmers whom I met along the way. They have helped me to become my best self,” Kylan said. “I look forward to the many opportunities ahead to share with others about the importance of agriculture to our state, our nation, and the world.”