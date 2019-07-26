Harford Chamber Education Foundation awards 12 scholarships, Golden Apple Award to HCPS Teacher of the Year

Twelve Harford high school seniors, returning adults and returning veterans were presented scholarships from the Harford County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation at its annual Education & Scholarship Breakfast June 14 at Towson University in Northeastern Maryland.
Harford County Public Schools 2019 Teacher of the Year Paige Milanoski was presented the Gold Apple Award at the same breakfast.
This event serves as an opportunity for the business community to gather and network with future leaders while supporting for educational development in Harford County.
Through the Harford County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation and sponsors, scholarships are annually awarded to deserving high school seniors, returning adults and returning veterans.
In addition to businesses who directly sponsor scholarships through the foundation, the Harford County Chamber secures scholarship funds through hosting an annual miniature golf tournament, which this year raised $3,757.77.
As a business association, the Harford County Chamber is proud to offer these scholarships toward the continuing education of our local men and women who will become contributing members of our local business community.
The Harford County Chamber of Commerce 2019 scholarship sponsors were Harford County Public Library – Returning Adult & Technology/Trade; Harford Bank- Business, Finance and Information Technology; Freedom Federal Credit Union, science, technology, engineering and mathematics; APG Federal Credit Union – returning veteran; Harford County Realtors Association Foundation – returning veteran; and the Harford County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation – arts, media and communications, health and human services, Dr. William B. Seccurro teacher education and business, finance and information technology.
The Education and Scholarship Breakfast was sponsored by Towson University of Northeastern Maryland and Harford Community College.
Eric Davis, chief of administration for Harford County Public Schools, welcomed guests, and Milanoski highlighted her passion for inspiring the next generation of leaders through education.
“I don’t know how we can look into the eyes, hearts and minds of our students and not see the promise of tomorrow. These young people are so absolutely amazing," Malinowski said. "They are intuitive to the needs of the world and so open and creative and innovative about possible solutions to the problems before them.”
Milanoski has taught at Harford County Public Schools for 19 years, teaching English at Havre de Grace High School. She was honored with The Golden Apple Award for teaching excellence. The award was presented by Golden Apple sponsor and Harford Chamber Vice Chair of Finance Lee Tayson of Liberty Mutual Insurance.
Austin Hill, coordinator for the Edgewood High School Academy of Finance, spoke about the program.
Edgewood’s is one of only four teams selected nationwide by the National Academy Foundation (NAF) to participate in the launch of locally-sponsored NAF Future Ready Labs, a group-based internship program that connects the local business community with high school students and allows them to work on projects that benefit local nonprofits.
Students gain experience working in real-world situations and the nonprofits in the program would not otherwise be able to afford these services. Local businesses interested in volunteering or providing funding resources to help with the Future Ready Lab should contact Austin Hill at Edgewood High School, 410-612-1500, or Robert Limpert in the HCPS Business, Technology and Magnet Programs Office, 410-588- 5244.