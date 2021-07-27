Harford Chamber celebrates 45th anniversary, announces new board of directors, Hall of Fame award and Member of the Year

The Harford County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and 45th Anniversary Mixer on June 17 at Maryland Golf and Country Clubs. Chamber members, guests, and partners gathered to celebrate this milestone and the business community’s resilience throughout the past 14 months, according to a news release.
Harford Chamber President and CEO Angela Rose welcomed attendees and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman expressed his congratulations to the chamber.
A citation was presented to the chamber from the Maryland Department of Commerce by Brigitte Peters and Del. Mike Griffith in recognition of the chamber’s dedication to helping businesses grow and succeed.
Harford County County Council, represented by Councilmen Chad Shrodes and Curtis Beulah, also presented a citation to the chamber, expressing “appreciation for their programs which develop the economic success of Harford County by connecting people, community resources and commerce.”
Rose honored the 2021 Hall of Fame Award recipient, Steve Kroedel of Eco Cool HVAC. A veteran small business owner, Kroedel has been an active supporter of the chamber for years. Kroedel and his team never hesitate to use their skills and resources to help others in the community.
The 2021 Harford Chamber Member of the Year was Rich Bennett of Harford County Living. Bennett has jumped headfirst into Chamber membership and now is a part of Membership Development Committee, as well as host of the Chamber Podcast “The Harford Business Beat.”
Bob Bloom was recognized for his 30 years of involvement with the Chamber and the county’s business community, having been a strong community partner and the 2001-2002 chair of the board.
Current Harford Chamber Board Chair Lee Tayson, a Liberty Mutual Insurance agent, reflected on the highlights of the past year. Throughout 2021, the Harford Chamber has provided its members with a voice in advocacy efforts, unparalleled opportunities to make meaningful connections, educational and professional development tools, and cost-savings programs.
Officers inducted included Board Chair Lee Tayson of Liberty Mutual Insurance (two-year term); Immediate Past Chair Patrice Ricciardi of Freedom Federal Credit Union; Chair-elect Mary Ann Bogarty of Jarrettsville Federal Savings and Loan; Vice Chair of Finance Brianne Baccaro Norris of Weyrich, Cronin, and Sorra; and Vice Chair of Administration Chris Stone of E-Moxie. Members at-large are Josh Nelson of Chesapeake Environmental Management; Mike Ray of SURVICE Engineering; and Monica Worrell of APG Federal Credit Union.
Directors nominated for their first three-year term are Anthony DiPaula, DiPaula Law; Dr. Theresa Felder, Harford Community College; Mary Hastler, Harford County Public Library; and Sarah Karantonis, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.
Directors nominated for their second three-year term are Chad Arrington, The Kelly Group; Len Parrish, Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development; and Chanel Rhoads Reed, Baltimore Gas and Electric.
In-term directors are Dr. Sean Bulson of Harford County Public Schools; Terry Grant of Katz Abosch; Andy Guckert of M&T Bank; Mike Maxwell of Maxed Out Home Group; Linda Hawes of MedStar Health; Henry Omomah of Dunlop Protective Footwear; Greg Pizzuto of Visit Harford; and Eric Rebbert of Chesapeake Bank of Maryland.
The Harford Chamber also expressed its gratitude to outgoing director, Denise Dregier of Harford Community College, for her six years of dedicated service.
Harford Community College and Baltimore Gas and Electric sponsored the event. Other sponsors included ZIPS Dry Cleaners, Supporting Strategies Chesapeake Region, RISE Dispensary Joppa, M&T Bank, KatzAbosch, Freedom Federal Credit Union, Comcast Business and APG Federal Credit Union.