Harford’s Most Beautiful People award winners recognized

Nominated by Neala Lancellotti, Greg was chosen for his commitment and advocacy of SARC (Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center) for the past 10 years. He provides residents with access to critical external resources, including donations from local grocery stores and other sources to ensure residents have fresh produce and healthy grocery options for themselves and their families, which are often difficult for low-income individuals to attain. He provides donations of household items that help clients have a fresh start and begin a new life. He assists with many of SARC’s fundraising events, securing silent auction items for their annual bull and oyster roast and assisting at the events and the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser to raise awareness for victims and survivors of sexual violence. Additionally, Greg volunteers and coordinates the food ministry at Bel Air United Methodist Church, where he continues to expand the program, garnering resources from across the county and state to provide food for those in need.