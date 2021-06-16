Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna welcomes back volunteers to build sites

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Aberdeen on May 18 with the future homebuyer Iesha Young (center); Mike Svezzese, CTE instructor at Harford Technical High School (at left); and Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady. Once the foundation is laid, the “Habi-Tech” house, which was constructed at the Harford Technical High School, will be transported from the school to its final, permanent location on Edmund Street in Aberdeen, where construction can be completed. Volunteers will be needed to help with the final stages of construction of the Habi-Tech home. (Courtesy photo / HANDOUT)