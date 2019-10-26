Staff and volunteers of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna and Bank of America – Greater Maryland built the exterior and interior walls of the first floor of a two-story duplex in Havre de Grace during a panel build Oct. 8 in Hunt Valley as part of Global Build Week.
From Oct. 5 to 12, as part of Bank of America’s sixth Global Build in partnership with Habitat for Humanity International, a record number of nearly 2,800 bank volunteers worked alongside homeowners to help build, rehabilitate or repair homes, helping to address affordable housing needs in 107 communities across nine countries, the largest Global Build to date.
Meeting the need for safe, affordable, sustainable places to live remains a significant challenge in Harford and Cecil counties (where Habitat Susquehanna is based).
"Affordable housing is fundamental for individuals and families to achieve economic mobility," said Sabina Kelly, Greater Maryland Market President, Bank of America. "Partnering with Habitat and engaging our volunteers is one way we can help build a more sustainable community as part of our approach to responsible growth."
During the panel build, Bank volunteers worked on the frame of the first floor; the second-floor walls of the same duplex were to be built by volunteers from Saint Margaret Parish in Bel Air on Oct. 12.
The completed panels were loaded on a flatbed truck and driven to their final destination at Stokes Street in Havre de Grace, where Habitat volunteers unloaded and stored them. AYD Transport of Baltimore donated its driver and truck for the transport that day.
The duplex is one of three being built on a vacant lot at the intersection of Stokes and Revolution streets. They – along with a single-family house that was built earlier this year by volunteers – are part of Habitat Susquehanna’s first subdivision dubbed the “Revolutionary Homeownership” project.
In addition to the panel build, Sabina Kelly presented Habitat Susquehanna’s Executive Director Karen Blandford with a check for $27,000, earmarked to support the next “Habi-Tech” house to be built by Harford Technical High School students.
Last year, Bank of America – Greater Maryland gave Habitat Susquehanna $25,000 to go toward supporting the “Revolutionary Homeownership” project, collectively bringing Bank contributions to $425,000 since 2009.
“Bank of America – Greater Maryland has played a major part in providing affordable homeownership opportunities for many individuals and families applying through our Habitat program,” Blandford said. “We thank them for their longtime support, both financially and through volunteerism. It is a wonderful partnership that gives people the opportunity to pay for and own a decent and affordable place to call home.”
Habitat International and Bank of America have partnered for more than 30 years, helping homeowners build or improve the places they call home. Each year, Bank of America volunteers give more than 40,000 hours to Habitat in their communities through board service, home build initiatives, and financial literacy training for future Habitat homeowners.