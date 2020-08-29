Harford Family House and area business leaders go to bat for the homeless

Maryland Mutual Mortgage returned to the top of the pack with a score of 2,350 points. The event had a new Corporate Award winner, Harkins Builders, with 1010 points. This award is given to the team where all four players work at the same company. The Aberdeen Police Department took home the Officer’s Cup once again with 1,320 points and their star for the day, Will Reiber, won The Mark Logsdon Award with 580 points including three home runs. The Georgia Peach award, given to the female batter with the highest point total, was given to newcomer, Erin Muir, from the Harford Bank all-female team. Erin attended CCBC Catonsville and was a JUCO All-American before transferring to Stevenson University. She took home the award with 300 points.