Harlem Globetrotters returning to APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College in Bel Air on Aug. 31

For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skills. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill, according to the news release, and the reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.