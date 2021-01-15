Harford County Public Library hosts virtual Genealogy Week Jan. 19-22

During this workshop, Patti Gillespie takes understanding the DNA report to the next level. As a warm-up, she will touch on the DNA Ethnicity Report, the DNA Circles and the DNA Story, and she will calculate find matches, evaluate the degree of relationship and compare DNA. The program is for adults who are beyond beginner and looking to build a greater knowledge of the power of genetics in genealogy. Attendees will be entered to win one of three genealogy-related raffle prizes.