Harford library to host genealogy conference March 28 at Bel Air Armory; registration opens March 16

Harford County Public Library offers ongoing genealogy discussion groups. The Bel Air Library group meets on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. The Havre de Grace Library group meets the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. At the Joppa Library, the genealogy discussion group gathers on the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A group at the Whiteford Library meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. At the Jarrettsville Library, programs are coming up March 12, April 30 and May 28. More information may be found at HCPLonline.org.