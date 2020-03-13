Harford library to host genealogy conference March 28 at Bel Air Armory; registration opens March 16

Harford County Public Library’s seventh annual Genealogy Conference takes place Saturday, March 28, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory.
There is no fee to attend the conference, but space is limited. Due to the popularity of this event, advance registration is required and opens Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m. by visiting HCPLonline.org or by calling or visiting any Harford County Public Library location.
“Our Genealogy Conference is one of the library’s most anticipated workshops every year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, in a prepared release. “Researching genealogy is a fascinating subject and is so popular with the library’s customers.”
Elissa Scalise Powell and Judy G. Russell are this year’s guest speakers.
Powell is co-director of the Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh (GRIP), past-president of the Board for Certification of Genealogists, a coordinator of the IGHR “Professional Genealogy” course in Athens, Georgia, and the author of two chapters in the 2018 “Professional Genealogy” book. She won the Association of Professional Genealogists 2017 Professional Achievement Award.
Russell, known as “The Legal Genealogist,” has a law degree. She writes and lectures on topics ranging from using court records in family history to understanding DNA testing. On the faculty of numerous genealogy institutes, she is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Board for Certification of Genealogists, from which she holds credentials as a Certified Genealogist and Certified Genealogical Lecturer.
Powell will discuss two topics in the morning. The first, “They Want to be Found: Clues Our Ancestors Left Us,” will focus on clues ancestors leave to show subtle ways they interacted with the world through activities, religion, financial dealings, photographs, writings and their very genes.
Her second topic, “Messages from the Grave: Listening to Your Ancestor’s Tombstone,” will be a photographic lecture that provides not only tips for finding cemeteries, reading worn tombstones and the meaning of the carved symbols but also illustrates common problems that are encountered and how to overcome them.
After a lunch break, Russell will discuss, “When Worlds Collide: Resolving Conflicts in Genealogical Records.” The Genealogical Proof Standard says to resolve conflicts in data, but it can be easier said than done. Russell will discuss the basic types of evidence conflicts and the methods, tips and tricks to learn how to resolve them.
“Rogues, Rascals and Rapscallions: The Family Black Sheep” is the topic of Russell’s second presentation. She will discuss how court records can unmask those black sheep in every family and will help participants understand the criminal process in both federal and state courts to find records to put meat on the bones of the skeletons in a family’s closet.
Resource table participants include Colonial Dames XVII Century, Augustine Herman Chapter; Colonel Aquila Hall Chapter of the Maryland Sons of the American Revolution & Heredity Order of the Signers of the Bush Declaration; Coyle Studios; Daughters of the American Revolution, William Paca Chapter; Eastern European research from the Washington, D.C., Family History Center; Harford County Public Library and its databases; Historical Society of Harford County; Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh (GRIP); Maryland Genealogical Society; and Mid-Atlantic Germanic Society.
Door prizes are being donated by Baker & Taylor, GenealogyBank, Genealogical Publishing Company, RootsMagic and Legacy Family Tree.
Free parking for the conference is available along Main Street, Lee Street, in the Lee Street lot (between Main Street and Bond Street), in the Pennsylvania Avenue parking garage and in the Bel Air Elementary School parking lot. Limited handicapped parking spots are available in front of the Armory on Main Street.
Harford County Public Library offers several genealogy databases, including Ancestry Library Edition (only available inside a library building), fold3, Heritage Quest Online, Newspapers.com and ProQuest Historical U.S. Newspapers. The Maryland Room at the Bel Air Library houses an array of genealogy and local research materials in addition to Harford County’s Living Treasures Oral History Collection.
In addition, Harford County Public Library is an affiliate library for FamilySearch, a program with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, that houses a catalog of 2.4 million rolls of microfilmed genealogical resources worldwide. This enhanced digital content is available only by using public computers at the Bel Air Library.
Harford County Public Library offers ongoing genealogy discussion groups. The Bel Air Library group meets on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. The Havre de Grace Library group meets the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. At the Joppa Library, the genealogy discussion group gathers on the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A group at the Whiteford Library meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. At the Jarrettsville Library, programs are coming up March 12, April 30 and May 28. More information may be found at HCPLonline.org.