Harford Community College gets grants to offer free GenCyber camp in 2022 to middle school-aged girls

In support of the GenCyber program goal of providing year-round engagement in cyber content and exposure to career opportunities, Harford will offer several outreach events over the next two years in addition to the camps in the summer of 2022. Each day during camp, students will participate in individual and small group hands-on projects to investigate, program, and hack familiar Internet of Things devices such as fitness trackers, Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, and virtual assistants (e.g. Amazon Echo), and explore their relationship to “the cloud.”