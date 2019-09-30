As an educator, he became interested in scripture study, leading to his commitment to prison ministry. As part of his faith, he has begun a master of arts in catechesis and evangelization with hopes of moving into a role in faith formation at the parish level. A graduate of UMBC, Schmitz received his JD from the University of Maryland Law School in 1984 and later completed graduate studies in connection with his role as an educator. He is an enthusiastic painter of land and seascapes. Schmitz, 62, and his wife of 38 years, Katie, have three grown children.