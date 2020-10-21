Silent Witnesses at Harford church raise awareness about domestic violence

For over a decade, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Harford County has been known as the church on Route 22 that houses the Silent Witnesses during the month of October, raising awareness to the community about the tragedies of domestic violence.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Everyone is invited to drive into the church’s parking lot at 2515 Churchville Road, and sit for a moment of silence in reverence of the lives lost.
The Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, or SARC, of Harford County, is encouraging the community to wear purple on Thursday, Oct. 22, for Wear Purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Day, also known as #PurpleThursday. Pictures can be sent to eflynn@sarc-maryland.org or tag SARC Harford County on Facebook.
SARC has provided resources, shelter, advocacy and other services to victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse and stalking in Harford County since 1978.
In 2019, SARC provided free and confidential services to over 2,000 women, men and children fleeing the violence in their home; 3,214 crisis calls were answered on the 24-hour helpline; 1,675 counseling sessions were provided to children and adults, 339 crisis intervention sessions and 6,038 safe bed nights were provided to victims seeking emergency shelter.
Call the SARC 24-hour helpline at 410-836-8430 if you or someone you know are in need of help; or visit www.sarc-maryland.org.