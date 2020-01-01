In addition, Community Arts Development funds support in-county arts programming presented by 15 nonprofit, religious and government entities, including the Aberdeen in Watercolor by Richard Morton exhibit at The Aberdeen Room Archives and Museum; Bach Concert Series concert at Avondell Retirement Community; Bel Air Recreation Committee’s Bel Air Community Chorus; 2020 Summer Concert Series presented by Friends of Jerusalem Mill; special events at Chesapeake Theater, Amoss Center, APG Federal Credit Union Arena, Harford Dance Theatre and Phoenix Festival Theatre at Harford Community College; two special choral concerts for the grand opening of the new Underground Railroad Exhibit at Havre de Grace Maritime Museum; performers for Joppatowne Arts Festival presented by Joppatowne Recreation Council; Celebration of Cultures 2020 presented by Linking All So Others Succeed (LASOS); 2019 Harford Plein Air Festival presented by Maryland Center for the Visual and Performing Arts; 2019 Sprout Film and Art Festival presented by The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region; Music in the Mansion series presented by The Liriodendron Foundation Inc.; Youth Leadership Achievement Program - Art Education, part of The SUCCESS Project; 2020 Garden Glow presented by Ladew Topiary Gardens; 2019-2020 Concert Series for Deer Creek Coffeehouse at The Vestry of Deer Creek Parish; and the 2019 Fall Fling Big Band Dance, 2019 Town of Bel Air Film Festival, 2019 Authors and Artists Event; and 2020 Spring Fling Big Band Dance presented by the Town of Bel Air.