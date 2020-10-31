Harford library to host virtual cooking demo with Baltimore chef John Shields on Nov. 12

Harford County Public Library will host a virtual cooking demo with chef, author and television personality John Shields on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m.
The event is free, open to the public and will be held via Zoom. Advanced registration is required at https://hcplmd.org/35nEYDg.
During the virtual event, Shields will demonstrate how to make two appetizers: Broom’s Bloom cheddar and sausage potato puffs and Thelma’s crab and artichoke dip. Recipes will be emailed at the time of registration.
Shields is the owner of Gertrude’s Restaurant at the Baltimore Museum of Art. He is often called “The Culinary Ambassador of the Chesapeake Bay,” and Shields has written four popular cookbooks on the cuisine of the region.
“We are so fortunate to have John Shields join us for a virtual cooking demonstration. He is a popular author and chef with Harford County Public Library customers,” said Mary Hastler, the library’s CEO. “The two appetizers he will show us how to make are just perfect for a socially distant holiday gathering.”
The host of PBS’s Chesapeake Bay Cooking and Coastal Cooking with John Shields, Shields’ work has appeared in The New York Times, the Washington Post, Coastal Living, and Southern Living. He is a frequent guest on WYPR radio, local TV and at public events. John is an active member of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the International Association of Culinary Professionals, Slow Food USA, the American Institute of Wine and Food, James Beard Foundation, and the Chefs' Collaborative.
Shields’ most recent book, The New Chesapeake Kitchen, was released in October 2018.