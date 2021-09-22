Community Foundation of Harford County elects four new board members

The four new board members represent a diverse selection of businesses. Alex Allman is Attorney-Principal in the Baltimore/Bel Air office of Offit Kurman, practicing in the areas of family law and civil litigation, as well as representation of professional athletes in all aspects of promoting and protecting their non-sports careers. He also acts as outside general counsel for entrepreneurs and small family-owned business. Allman was recognized on the 2019 Best Lawyers in America list, and as a 2016-2017 Maryland Super Lawyer.